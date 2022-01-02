Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 1,510.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,443,000.

PAUG stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

