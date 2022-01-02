ING Groep NV Has $610.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320,924 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Apple were worth $610,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

