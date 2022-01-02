Indexed Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,116.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $658,539.39 and approximately $5,116.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.35 or 0.07927648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.72 or 0.99714154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

