Illuvium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.32 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $668.54 million and $25.32 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $1,039.90 or 0.02190849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.55 or 0.07861594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00075466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.70 or 1.00023374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007911 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

