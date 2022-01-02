Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Icosavax will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

