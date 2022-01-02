Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on February 14th

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.5766 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.68.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

