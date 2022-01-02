I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.85.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

