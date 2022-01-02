Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 15% against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $29.12 million and $280,236.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $7.55 or 0.00015938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.22 or 0.07871922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00075422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.20 or 0.99824566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,019,097 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

