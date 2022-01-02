Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to post $45.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.16 million to $48.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $135.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.35 million to $138.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $270.60 million, with estimates ranging from $231.10 million to $310.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 840,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $3,132,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 5,684,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

