Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

HUBG stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.