HTMLCOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,022.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $2,022.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00131760 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.