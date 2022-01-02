HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.67. 4,878,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,828,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. HP has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,319. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

