Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after buying an additional 657,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after buying an additional 395,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after buying an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,988. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

