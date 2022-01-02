Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.14 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $41.52 million and $3.14 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.21 or 0.07968204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,642.98 or 0.99949573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007637 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.