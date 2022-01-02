Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Cap of $9.40 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $166,537.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00062926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.42 or 0.08010573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.21 or 0.99797741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007347 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,488,915 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

