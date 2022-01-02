Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $11.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $3,034,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

