Honest (HNST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $37,606.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $37,606.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.28 or 0.07863648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.56 or 0.99738540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.