HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of HollyFrontier worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Boston Partners raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

HFC stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

