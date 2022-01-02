Himax Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 27,979 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 143% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,514 call options.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

