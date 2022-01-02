Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Hexcel worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $51.80 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

