Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 487,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.77 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

