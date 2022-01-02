HEROcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $146,707.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $146,707.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005308 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.