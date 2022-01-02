Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Position Reduced by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,097,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after purchasing an additional 242,153 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HELE opened at $244.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

