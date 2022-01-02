Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $3.01. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 589,155 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

