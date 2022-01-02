Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $3.01. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 589,155 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
