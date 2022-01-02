Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.09 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

