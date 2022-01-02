Head-To-Head Contrast: Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Micron Solutions and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.48 $1.15 million $0.92 3.26 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.19 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -10.00

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 12.63% N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96%

Summary

Micron Solutions beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

