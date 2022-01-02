Head to Head Analysis: Peoples Financial (PFBX) & Its Peers

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS: PFBX) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Peoples Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Peoples Financial pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

1.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.24 million -$2.75 million 11.73 Peoples Financial Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.34

Peoples Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 26.59% 7.22% 0.91% Peoples Financial Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial Competitors 2156 8990 7278 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Peoples Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Peoples Financial peers beat Peoples Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

