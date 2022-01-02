Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.6% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 137.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.