Harmony (ONE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $190.46 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $3.13 billion and approximately $190.46 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.41 or 0.00376577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,300,856,204 coins and its circulating supply is 11,572,223,204 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.