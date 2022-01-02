Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $51.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. 822,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

