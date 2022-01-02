Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 386 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $292,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $229.63 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

