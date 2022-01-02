Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $591,000 in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $95.66 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 142.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp increased their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

