Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.