Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,953 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

