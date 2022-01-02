Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 6.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX opened at $79.97 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,929 shares of company stock worth $15,072,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

