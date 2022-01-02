Hacken Token Price Tops $0.15 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $84.63 million and $1.64 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.73 or 0.07889395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00075426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.05 or 0.99974267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 555,487,451 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

