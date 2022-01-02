Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

