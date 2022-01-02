Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.24. 277,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,927,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

