Gratus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,483.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,480.18. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

