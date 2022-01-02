Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

