Gratus Capital LLC Buys 2,413 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.