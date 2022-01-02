Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 33,596 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Amarin worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 23.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.37 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

