Govi (GOVI) Hits Market Cap of $10.30 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. Govi has a total market cap of $10.30 million and $893,685.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,115,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

