Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 104,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 414,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after buying an additional 83,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

