GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

GMS stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 226,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.02. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 9.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 317.2% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

