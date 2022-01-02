GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0165

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $296,308.62 and approximately $2,724.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,174.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.96 or 0.08091206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00319792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.44 or 0.00946357 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.23 or 0.00502873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00262665 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

