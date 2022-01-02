Global Tech Industries Group’s (GTII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

