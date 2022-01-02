Global Tech Industries Group’s (GTII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.