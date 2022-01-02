Global Payments’ (GPN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.18.

Global Payments stock opened at $135.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $931,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

