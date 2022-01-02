Glitch (GLCH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.61 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Glitch has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.25 or 0.07901000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00075286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,218.77 or 1.00093951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

