Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $141.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

